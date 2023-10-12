SC Lottery
Ice skating rink to host charity hockey game for displaced firefighter

Carolina Ice Palace is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit a first responder and his...
Carolina Ice Palace is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit a first responder and his family who lost their home in a fire. (via GoFundMe by John Baker)(John Baker's GoFundMe)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Carolina Ice Palace is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit a first responder and his family who lost their home in a fire.

Columbia Fire Hockey and Charleston Local 61 will be playing Saturday at 7 p.m. to raise money for firefighter Lee Worrell’s family as they rebuild their life after being displaced by the disaster.

All donations from the game will go directly to the Worrell family. Those who cannot make the game but still wish to donate can visit the GoFundMe, which will be open through the end of the game or Venmo Local 61 with “FIRE and ICE” in the memo.

Worrell, known to friends as “Big Country,” has served at fire stations in the city of Charleston and Williamsburg County.

For more information, visit the Carolina Ice Palace website.

