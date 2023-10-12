SC Lottery
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Darlington County are asking the community to help curb violence days after a 16-year-old was fatally shot on a school’s campus.

The Darlington County School District, Darlington Police Department and Darlington County Sheriff’s Office held a joint news conference on Thursday to address the shooting, which happened Tuesday on the campus of the Darlington-Lee Adult Education Center.

“It was a very difficult and stressful experience for all involved,” Darlington County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said.

The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot and claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The teen’s identity has not been released, but Newman did confirm he was enrolled at the adult education facility.

FROM LEFT: Darlington County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman, Darlington County...
FROM LEFT: Darlington County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. and Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis(WMBF)

When asked how the family was coping with the loss of the teen, Newman said, “There’s no good answer for that.”

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released, and authorities have not announced any arrests, but Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said he believed it to be “gang and drugs territorial behavior.”

“And they’re throwing temper tantrums about who’s who, who’s the big man, who’s the little man, and we just have to make sure that we approach this the proper way,” the sheriff said.

When asked if there was a danger to the public, Hudson said residents should be watchful and “stay prayed up.”

Both Hudson and Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis said they need the community’s help to curb this kind of violence.

“Hopefully, we can bring the culprits of Tuesday’s event to justice and put them in jail and show everyone that if this is the way that you’re going to act, this is what’s going to happen to you,” Davis said. “As citizens of Darlington, we need to come together and tell criminals that we’ve had enough. It is time to stop.”

But Hudson said change does not happen overnight.

“A lot of work, and we just got to get with the program,” the sheriff said. “Pastors is gonna have to be pastors, and community leaders got to be community leaders. Law enforcement gonna have to be law enforcement, school district gonna have to be the school district. Other elected officials gonna have to be elected officials.”

The sheriff also said there will be some changes to local law enforcement operations, adding they always review themselves after these types of events.

While the sheriff did not mention any specific changes, he did say he wanted to see some citizens’ behavior change.

“But one of the changes that I want to see is the behavior of some of the citizens of this county,” the sheriff said. “That’s where the problem is coming from. It’s not coming from law enforcement. It’s not coming from the people who’s trying to educate our kids. It’s coming from those people who do not want to abide by man’s law.”

IMPACTS

Newman said counseling would be available to students and adults affected by the deadly shooting.

Darlington High School’s scheduled football game against Crestwood High School will now be played at Crestwood.

Meanwhile, Newman also said the Darlington-Lee Adult Education Center campus is closed until Monday. The Darlington County Intervention School also had E-learning on Thursday and won’t return to campus until Monday.

Davis also briefly mentioned the police department has had talks with the school district, “entertaining” the possibility of more officers at schools.

SEARCH FOR VEHICLE

Before the news conference, Darlington police asked the public to be on the lookout for a car they believe could be involved in the shooting. They released photos of a silver car, possibly a 2013 or 2017 Honda Accord.

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting(Darlington Police)

Davis said he believes the car has been located but can’t yet “confirm it.”

Stay with WMBF News for the latest on this story.

The entire news conference can be viewed below:

