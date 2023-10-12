SC Lottery
Lieutenant from Tuskegee Airmen to visit USS Yorktown

A member of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, the first American coalition of Black military airmen, will be visiting Mount Pleasant for a meet and greet with the public.(Source: Military.com)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, the first American coalition of Black military airmen, will be visiting Mount Pleasant for a meet and greet with the public.

Lt. Eugene J. Richardson, a charter member of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, will be at the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Oct. 15.

Richardson will be sharing stories about his experiences from his time in the service. Attendees will have the chance to speak with him and the opportunity to watch a documentary about the Tuskegee Airmen, “In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen,” in the Smokey Stover Theater.

“We are honored to provide this unique opportunity for the community to connect with a member of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Executive Director of Patriots Point Development Authority Allison Hunt said. “This event not only celebrates the heroic achievements of these remarkable individuals, but it also offers a chance to learn about their enduring legacy.”

The meet and greet will be from noon to 2 p.m. Admission to this event is included in the price of the ticket for the museum.

