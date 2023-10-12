Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off in the Lowcountry on Thursday night. Check back through the weekend for scores, highlights and more.

10/12

Philip Simmons (7-0) at North Charleston (4-4)

10/13

Summerville (7-0) at West Ashley (5-3) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (4-3) at Ashley Ridge (5-1)

Ft. Dorchester (4-2) at Stall (2-5)

Goose Creek (2-5) at Cane Bay (5-2)

Stratford (1-6) at Wando (1-6)

Bluffton at James Island (7-0)

Colleton County (2-5) at May River

Beckham (6-0) at Hilton Head

Hanahan (3-4) at Battery Creek

Lake Marion at Timberland (3-5)

Academic Magnet (3-2) at Oceanside Collegiate (4-2)

Woodland (6-0) at Hampton County

Military Magnet (2-6) at Cross (6-1)

Burke (0-8) at Baptist Hill (3-4)

St. John’s Christian (2-4) at Cross Schools

Colleton Prep (5-3) at Bethesda

Pinewood Prep (4-3) at Hilton Head Prep

Dorchester Academy (5-2) at Clarendon Hall

