SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charleston Wednesday afternoon for her appearance at...
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
Benjamin Wright, 34, and Keshia Pelzer, 27, are facing drug charges in Orangeburg County.
Deputies: Murder suspect out on bond, woman arrested on weapon, drug charges

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Leaders will be joining together outside of the Charleston City Hall for the “Charleston Stands...
Graham, Tecklenburg to attend ‘Charleston Stands with Israel’ event
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify