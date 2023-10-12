SC Lottery
MUSC officials speak on significance of breast cancer early detection and self-care

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a dedicated time to raise awareness about this widespread and potentially life-threatening disease.

According to health officials, early detection significantly increases survival rates and can even determine whether less invasive treatments are needed.

Breast cancer continues to be a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

It’s estimated that one in eight women in the United States may face breast cancer during their lifetime.

It’s crucial for women to stay in tune with their bodies, performing self-examinations and scheduling those essential annual check-ups.

Breast cancer may present as a lump, heightened sensitivity, or other noticeable changes.

In addition to checkups, eating healthy, exercising, not smoking, and reducing the use of alcohol can lower your risk.

Dr. Rebecca Leddy, Director of Breast Imaging and Professor of Radiology at The Medical University of South Carolina, shares exciting developments in breast cancer research.

“So, we have clinical trials going on all the time there’s a lot of breakthroughs happening more with some genetic testing we’re learning a lot more about genes that cause not just breast but all other types of cancer regarding screening,” Leddy said. “Now we offer the 3-D mammography which is called tomosynthesis that improves our cancer detection”.

Local breast cancer advocate and survivor Agnes L. Judge, who underwent a double mastectomy, spreads the importance of early detection.

Judge has embarked on a journey visiting breast cancer facilities in various states, totaling 10 so far.

“I want to see what wellness program has been facilitated in each of these cancer centers and hospitals because we need to find a way to improve a woman’s health and mindset once she has been diagnosed with a killer disease,” Judge sais. “We need to make sure that she is educated.”

For those facing challenges in reaching a MUSC facility, they provide mobile mammogram services. Click here for those dates.

