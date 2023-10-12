Officials: Two teenagers arrested in West Ashley shooting that injured 1 person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has announced that two teenagers are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and attempted murder; and a 15-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly.

Both of them were charged on Wednesday, he said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the wooded area of West Ashley Park just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Gillooly said.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Gilooly said. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He said both arrestees were taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

