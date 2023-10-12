SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One killed, three injured in Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others were sent to the...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on College Park Road near College Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on College Park Road when it collided with a bicycle attempting to turn onto a private driveway.

The bicyclist was killed in the collision. The driver and two passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home on East Surrey Drive in...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charleston Wednesday afternoon for her appearance at...
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

Carolina Ice Palace is hosting a charity hockey game to benefit a first responder and his...
Ice skating rink to host charity hockey game for displaced firefighter
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
Leaders will be joining together outside of the Charleston City Hall for the “Charleston Stands...
Graham, Tecklenburg to attend ‘Charleston Stands with Israel’ event
Lowcountry residents are raising the alarm about low-hanging branches on Cainhoy Road.
Lowcountry residents concerned low-hanging tree branches could cause crash