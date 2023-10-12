One killed, three injured in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on College Park Road near College Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on College Park Road when it collided with a bicycle attempting to turn onto a private driveway.

The bicyclist was killed in the collision. The driver and two passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

