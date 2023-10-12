Police: One arrested in connection to deadly Hanahan shooting

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says one person is in custody in connection to a shooting that killed two people in September.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Chief Rick Gebhardt said. The name of the suspect was not released, because of their age, he said.

Officers responded to the South Point Apartments on Sept. 30 in reference to shots being fired, according to Gebhardt.

He said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, SLED and the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

