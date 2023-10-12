SC Lottery
Replacement helicopter headed to Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new helicopter is officially in the works for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The County Council’s Finance Committee approved the purchase which will cost up to $7 million.

The sheriff’s office needs to replace the helicopter that crashed at the Charleston International Airport on Aug. 1.

The next step is for county procurement and the manufacturing company to sign a contract, and from there the sheriff’s office will receive the new helicopter in 12 to 14 months.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’ve had to rely on SLED’s helicopter in Columbia when they’re in need since the crash. By having their own chopper, they can get it up in the sky in a matter of minutes in situations where the assistance of a helicopter is needed.

“Especially at night,” public information office Amber Allen said. “We had infrared technology, so we could see people or detect heat from a person’s body in the dark to help assist us.”

Allen said pilots with the sheriff’s office will eventually travel to where the copter is being built to learn about the aircraft and its technology before it comes to the Holy City.

The funds for the 2024 Bell 407 GXi helicopter will come from a general obligation bond that Charleston County repays, and taxpayers will not be affected in their tax bills

