SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County man accused of raping three teenagers in three counties and violating bond dozens of times to play golf and go to restaurants is set to be released from prison next month.

Bowen Turner, now 21 years old, is expected to be released from a state prison on Nov. 15 after spending nearly 16 months behind bars.

A South Carolina Department of Corrections review board reviewed Turner’s case Sept. 14 and granted that release date. At the time of Turner’s release, he will have spent 483 days in prison.

Turner’s troubles began in 2018 when he was accused of raping a teenage girl and then another. Later, while out on bond for that second case, he was charged with raping a third teenage girl.

A judge ordered him on house arrest with an ankle monitor ahead of his trial. Still, he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times to go to golf courses, restaurants, sporting goods stores and across state lines, court documents show.

Originally facing criminal sexual conduct charges, Turner struck a deal with prosecutors in April 2022. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to probation.

A month after the 2022 sentencing, Turner was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor and threatening a public employee.

A judge revoked Turner’s probation in July 2022, and he’s been incarcerated at Turbeville Correctional Institution for the past year.

The Intensive Supervision Administration Review Authority, a three-member board that acts as the release authority for the Youthful Offender Division, first reviewed Turner’s sentence on May 11 but it was denied because he had not completed required programs. A second review was denied on July 17 after the board considered community opposition.

Turner was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act. To be sentenced as a youthful offender, the offender has to be younger than 25 years old and have no previous convictions under the act.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Turner’s sentence as four years, but the amount of time actually served is determined by a minimum number of months by statute, completion of required programs and behavior.

As part of the terms of release, Turner will be required to complete one year of community service and meet with an Intensive Supervision Officer weekly to make sure he’s abiding by the conditions of his release.

