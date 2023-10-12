SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15 after spending nearly 16 months behind bars.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Steven Ardary and Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County man accused of raping three teenagers in three counties and violating bond dozens of times to play golf and go to restaurants is set to be released from prison next month.

Bowen Turner, now 21 years old, is expected to be released from a state prison on Nov. 15 after spending nearly 16 months behind bars.

A South Carolina Department of Corrections review board reviewed Turner’s case Sept. 14 and granted that release date. At the time of Turner’s release, he will have spent 483 days in prison.

Turner’s troubles began in 2018 when he was accused of raping a teenage girl and then another. Later, while out on bond for that second case, he was charged with raping a third teenage girl.

A judge ordered him on house arrest with an ankle monitor ahead of his trial. Still, he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times to go to golf courses, restaurants, sporting goods stores and across state lines, court documents show.

Originally facing criminal sexual conduct charges, Turner struck a deal with prosecutors in April 2022. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to probation.

A month after the 2022 sentencing, Turner was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor and threatening a public employee.

A judge revoked Turner’s probation in July 2022, and he’s been incarcerated at Turbeville Correctional Institution for the past year.

The Intensive Supervision Administration Review Authority, a three-member board that acts as the release authority for the Youthful Offender Division, first reviewed Turner’s sentence on May 11 but it was denied because he had not completed required programs. A second review was denied on July 17 after the board considered community opposition.

Turner was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act. To be sentenced as a youthful offender, the offender has to be younger than 25 years old and have no previous convictions under the act.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Turner’s sentence as four years, but the amount of time actually served is determined by a minimum number of months by statute, completion of required programs and behavior.

As part of the terms of release, Turner will be required to complete one year of community service and meet with an Intensive Supervision Officer weekly to make sure he’s abiding by the conditions of his release.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home on East Surrey Drive in...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charleston Wednesday afternoon for her appearance at...
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

A member of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, the first American coalition of Black military...
Lieutenant from Tuskegee Airmen to visit USS Yorktown
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others were sent to the...
One killed, three injured in Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
VIDEO: One killed, three injured in Berkeley Co. crash