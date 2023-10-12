SC Lottery
Second student charged after gun found in ceiling at Georgetown Co. middle school

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a second student has been charged after a handgun was found in a middle school last month.

An additional Carvers Bay Middle School student, whose name and age have not yet been released, is facing charges of possession of a weapon on school property, Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a social media post.

Deputies found the gun in ceiling tiles at the middle school on Sept. 29 after a tip from a student, the sheriff’s office said.

“This was a loaded handgun, and September 29 could have gone very differently if students hadn’t stepped up to report its presence at the school,” Sheriff Weaver said. “This agency will continue to work to make schools a safe place to learn. Cooperation from the students is so important to that process.”

The student reported that a classmate had a gun on a bus on the way to school earlier that day. After reviewing school video feeds and interviewing other students, deputies found the weapon and secured it.

