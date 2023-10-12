Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, four counts of armed robbery, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.

North Charleston Police responded to the area at 3:01 a.m. Sept. 23 and found a man lying in the grass outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, 26, from the North Charleston area.

During the investigation detectives determined the 16-year-old was a suspect in the shooting.

He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

During the pursuit, the teen threw a firearm on the ground, Jacobs said.

He was booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

