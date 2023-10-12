SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Special called Charleston Co. School board meeting to focus on superintendent

The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting Thursday to address some concerns and backlash.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting Thursday to address some of the concerns and backlash associated with placing the superintendent on paid administrative leave.

Superintendent Eric Gallien was put on leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint two weeks ago after an extensive closed-door executive session discussion.

Gallien has since filed a lawsuit against the district, arguing that part of the meeting was illegal and violated the Freedom of Information Act.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis requested the attorney general give an official opinion on the situation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote in response, that his office cannot give an official opinion, but he says they have always held that executive session meetings should be used sparingly, and the public should be given a specific purpose for why the meeting needs to be hidden from the public.

“Our opinions have long concluded that announcement of an executive session through generalized purpose such as ‘personnel matters’ or ‘employment matters’ are not in compliance with FOIA,” Wilson said.

The board is set to meet at 8 a.m. for the sole purpose of reviewing the decisions to place Gallien on leave and open an investigation into his actions.

The meeting to “renew” their vote on an investigation on Gallien was first introduced on Tuesday. But that meeting was canceled just a few hours after putting it on the schedule.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home on East Surrey Drive in...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charleston Wednesday afternoon for her appearance at...
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

Lowcountry residents are raising the alarm about low-hanging branches on Cainhoy Road.
Lowcountry residents concerned low-hanging tree branches could cause crash
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting Thursday to...
VIDEO: Special called Charleston Co. School board meeting to focus on superintendent
According to health officials, early detection significantly increases survival rates and can...
MUSC officials speak on significance of breast cancer early detection and self-care
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a dedicated time to raise awareness about this...
VIDEO: MUSC officials speak on significance of breast cancer early detection and self-care