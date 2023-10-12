Special called Charleston Co. School board meeting to focus on superintendent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting Thursday to address some of the concerns and backlash associated with placing the superintendent on paid administrative leave.

Superintendent Eric Gallien was put on leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint two weeks ago after an extensive closed-door executive session discussion.

Gallien has since filed a lawsuit against the district, arguing that part of the meeting was illegal and violated the Freedom of Information Act.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis requested the attorney general give an official opinion on the situation.

Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote in response, that his office cannot give an official opinion, but he says they have always held that executive session meetings should be used sparingly, and the public should be given a specific purpose for why the meeting needs to be hidden from the public.

“Our opinions have long concluded that announcement of an executive session through generalized purpose such as ‘personnel matters’ or ‘employment matters’ are not in compliance with FOIA,” Wilson said.

The board is set to meet at 8 a.m. for the sole purpose of reviewing the decisions to place Gallien on leave and open an investigation into his actions.

The meeting to “renew” their vote on an investigation on Gallien was first introduced on Tuesday. But that meeting was canceled just a few hours after putting it on the schedule.

