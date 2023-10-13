8th Annual Hope Walk brings awareness to domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit “Palmetto Hope Network” is gearing up for the 8th Annual Hope Walk Against All Violence.

The walk raises awareness by funding for those affected by domestic violence.

Health officials at the Medical University of South Carolina say sometimes there are no obvious signs, which is why supporting victims is crucial.

South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for incidents of domestic violence, and its death rate is double the national average.

The Palmetto Hope Network is on a mission to make a difference by providing vital advocacy services to those affected by domestic and gun violence through the walk.

These services include crisis intervention, emergency motel placement, food, safety planning, and various essential supports to help victims move forward.

Palmetto Hope Network Founder and CEO Butch Kennedy said this year there is a call to action. Participants will link their arms on the bridge.

“It symbolizes unity right the communities coming together. We’re united together in this fight to end not only domestic violence but gun violence in our community. That’s important right”, Kennedy said. “We had a couple of forums this year where we talked about gun violence in our community, address some pretty tough issues that we want to change, and we want to see change in the community, and we want it from our legislative body.”

MUSC provides special technology and resources to victims of domestic violence such as forensic photographs, and body mapping as well as specialized social workers for intimate partner violence.

Karen Hughes, a forensic nurse at MUSC, said there are some common misconceptions surrounding domestic violence.

“People always say it’s not going to happen to me. If that happened to me, I would just leave well in fact, that can be the very most dangerous time for a victim is when they do leave. Perpetrators are often using the cycle of power and control”, Hughes said. “The assailant becomes very agitated and will do anything it takes and that’s where people end up dying and that’s where it becomes very dangerous for the victim of their children and anyone else that may be involved with them.”

The hope walk kicks off Saturday and will run from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Ravenel Bridge.

You can purchase tickets online

