Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body

By Emily Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying the body of a man found dead in Summerville on Sept. 29.

The death is now being investigated as suspicious, but the coroner says the investigation is at somewhat of a standstill until an identification can be made.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell says in his almost 20-year career in the county, he has never had a body this difficult to identify.

“We are out at 9:00 at night knocking on doors, trying to get whatever information that we can, and the public has been very great with that calling in giving us different tips, different clues,” Hartwell says. “We look into each one of them, and unfortunately negative on being able to have him identified.”

Hartwell says the body was found off of the College Park Road area in Summerville in advanced stages of decomposition.

The condition of the body has made it difficult to identify the man with fingerprints not being an option and no dental work to compare the teeth to yet.

They are now working with SLED and other forensic labs to do more lab work and are submitting the DNA profile into a national database with hopes of a connection.

But until then, they are very limited in what can be done next.

“It’s a suspicious death that we need to do some further investigating on along with the sheriff’s office,” Hartwell says. “We can’t start on that until we are able to get him identified; so the longer we take to get him identified, the longer it’s going to take us to investigate this.”

He adds that until the identification can be made, the full investigation cannot begin and closure cannot be given to his loved ones.

“It’s very important for us; that’s part of our job as coroners is to assist these families in whatever way that we can,” Hartwell says. “At the end of the day, this is somebody’s child, and he deserves the respect that that’s needed.

“We just want to do the right thing by him and have him turned over to his family so he can have a proper disposition.”

The man is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 155 to 175 pounds and has one missing upper front tooth.
The man is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 155 to 175 pounds and has one missing upper front tooth.(Berkeley County Corner's Office)

The public’s knowledge of this person could be extremely helpful in this case.

Hartwell describes the man as white, between 45 and 70 years old with gray hair.

He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 155 to 175 pounds and has one missing upper front tooth.

The man was found wearing a maroon South Carolina Gamecocks hat, glasses, a light blue long-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants and black athletic shoes.

Hartwell says the man possibly frequented the College Park Road area and the Red Oak Circle neighborhood in Summerville.

Anyone with information or concerns about a missing person is asked to contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at 843-719-4566.

