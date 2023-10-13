Cloudy and occasionally wet today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re stuck in the clouds again today but not quite as wet as Thursday! Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning as we do expect a few areas of light showers and drizzle off and on. Scattered rain will continue to be a possibility this evening through early tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure in north Florida will track along the Southeast coast tonight before eventually pulling away from the area this weekend! The rain chance will end by mid morning Saturday with improving weather through the day. We expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. The first of two cold fronts will move through Saturday night bringing slightly cooler weather on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will top out in the mid 70s. Sunday will start sunny but end with clouds and even a slight chance of a shower Sunday evening ahead of a second cold front that will drop the temperatures heading into early next week. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Monday despite lots of sunshine, about 10° below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers, Drizzle Possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Early AM Shower. Increasing Sunshine. High 80.

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Slight Chance of an Evening Shower. High 75.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 68.

