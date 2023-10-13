SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cloudy and occasionally wet today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re stuck in the clouds again today but not quite as wet as Thursday! Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning as we do expect a few areas of light showers and drizzle off and on. Scattered rain will continue to be a possibility this evening through early tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure in north Florida will track along the Southeast coast tonight before eventually pulling away from the area this weekend! The rain chance will end by mid morning Saturday with improving weather through the day. We expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. The first of two cold fronts will move through Saturday night bringing slightly cooler weather on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will top out in the mid 70s. Sunday will start sunny but end with clouds and even a slight chance of a shower Sunday evening ahead of a second cold front that will drop the temperatures heading into early next week. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Monday despite lots of sunshine, about 10° below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers, Drizzle Possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Early AM Shower. Increasing Sunshine. High 80.

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Slight Chance of an Evening Shower. High 75.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 68.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
The Charleston Police Department has announced that two teenagers are facing charges in...
Officials: Two teenagers arrested in West Ashley shooting that injured 1 person
The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a...
Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has your Friday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
[Insert Caption Here]
Scattered rain through Friday, but not as chilly!
VIDEO: Your Thursday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast