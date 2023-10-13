FIRST ALERT: Three-vehicle crash shuts down Johns Island road, injures three

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital on Friday.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Main Road between Johan Boulevard and Belvedere Road at 4:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in an X post.

The post says that one of the vehicles in the crash rolled over.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering from serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Main Road is closed and they are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

