SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown County middle, high schools implementing weapons detection system

The Georgetown County School District announced that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons...
The Georgetown County School District announced that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons Detection Systems at the entrances of all middle and high schools on Monday, Oct. 16.(Source: Georgetown County School District)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – When some Georgetown County students go back to school on Monday, they will be greeted with new equipment.

The school district announced on Friday that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons Detection Systems at the entrances of all middle and high schools.

The district said the decision was made after recent events at schools. Just recently, two students were charged with bringing a gun to Carvers Bay Middle School and then hiding it in the ceiling tiles in a bathroom.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“We want to be sure that we are implementing efficient and effective methods to ensure safety in our schools without overwhelming our teachers and staff members who are called on to fulfill these duties,” said Superintendent Keith Price in a video.

The week before fall break, the district ran a combination of metal detector checks and weapon detection checks at all entrances of all middle and high schools in the district.

The district decided to implement weapons detection checks instead of metal detector walkthroughs because it allows students to move through more quickly with fewer staff members.

According to school leaders, students will need to remove their laptops, 3-ring binders and cellphones from their backpacks and place them on the table while they walk through the detection system while carrying their book bags.

The district said if there is an alert, the student will be moved to a secondary check station where they will have to pass a thorough check to determine what caused the alert.

School leaders are asking parents to talk to their children and have them check their bookbags thoroughly before returning to class on Monday.

“If we take the time to do this now, arriving at school and passing through the checkpoints should be much more efficient,” Price said.

Price added that district staff and school administrators will be monitoring the new procedures throughout the week to make sure they are both safe and efficient.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

When some Georgetown County students go back to school on Monday, they will be greeted with new...
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. schools implementing weapon detection systems
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault involving an...
VIDEO: Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body
Multiple four-story condominium complexes could be coming to Kiawah Island and residents there...
VIDEO: Proposed Kiawah Island development brings concerns about traffic, stormwater
A new apprenticeship in Georgetown County is working to combat staffing shortages found in one...
VIDEO: New Georgetown Co. program to recruit heavy equipment operators, combat shortage