Johns Island road reopens after a three-vehicle crash that injured three people

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital on Friday.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Main Road between Johan Boulevard and Belvedere Road at 4:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in an X post.

The post says that one of the vehicles in the crash rolled over.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering from serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Main Road was closed until 5:44 p.m., the post says.

