New Georgetown Co. program to recruit heavy equipment operators, combat shortage

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new apprenticeship in Georgetown County is working to combat staffing shortages found in one of the most essential jobs: Heavy Equipment Operations.

Heavy Equipment Operators are the backbone for most operations in any state, city or county.

They often run the most essential parts of any public works, landfill operation, construction or other entity.

In Georgetown County, their numbers are falling short.

“Between our landfill operation and public works, which does roads, ditches, cleaning, various projects, 27 total positions. Five total vacancies, which is significant,” HR Director Walt Ackerman said. “And five people who are over retirement age with enough years to retire. They could literally walk out any day they choose.”

To combat the issue, they have created a new initiative to train and recruit potential HEO employees for the long haul.

A top-paying spot as an operator, which used to take years to achieve, could now belong to anyone within five years.

30-year-old Shatara Duncan is one of the first to join the program.

She said she needed a change in pace after years of working sit-down jobs.

As one of the only women currently working at Georgetown County landfill, she hopes the new initiative can encourage others to join the operations team.

“We want more females to join our team, we only have two of us,” Duncan said. “It’s worth it, it really is, for experience.”

To apply, all you need is to be 18-years-old and have valid driver’s license.

For more information, click here.

