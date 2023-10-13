SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Park Circle neighbors say ‘abundance’ of semi-trucks creates a hazard

By Molly McBride
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston neighbors are calling for additional semi-truck restrictions around Park Circle.

Park Circle Resident Jon Skojec says he’s seen an uptick in the number of 18-wheel vehicles in the circle over the last few months. He says they are dangerous for pedestrians, especially with the new all-inclusive park set to open in the circle in November.

“It just poses a hazard having vehicles of that size, the abundance of trucks on a continuous basis,” Skojec says.

Signs reading “No Thru Trucks” or “No Thru Trucks All Streets Residential” are posted on certain residential streets in the neighborhood, but semi-trucks are allowed in the circle, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

“It makes sense that, if you can save five minutes and you have tight deadlines to get goods to a certain dock or certain warehouse, you might look for alternate routes that you’re allowed, or not allowed to travel, but I don’t think it’s a necessity and it poses a hazard,” Skojec says.

Skojec says he’d like to see semi-truck restrictions on more residential streets, and the circle itself, and greater enforcement of the restrictions already in place.

Another Park Circle resident, Ian Schuldt, says he’s also seen an increase in the number of semi-trucks in Park Circle.

He says he thinks nearby construction is filtering some truck drivers into the neighborhood, posing a safety hazard and traffic delays.

“I don’t think a truck like that wants to go through Park Circle because it’s a shortcut, this is not where they want to be, they’re here because they’re lost and they want to get out,” Schuldt says.

North Charleston Police officers and traffic units are constantly monitoring for traffic violations, as with all areas of the city, Jacobs says. In this case, the applicable law would be “disregarding/failure to obey a traffic control device,” which carries a fine of $232.50 and/or 30 days in jail, and four points against a S.C. license if convicted, he says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a...
Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting

Latest News

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Walter Jenkins, 44, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and...
Report: Man shot into Mount Pleasant home, fired at person’s feet
VIDEO: Police searching for missing 15-year-old
VIDEO: Report: Man shot into Mount Pleasant home, fired at person’s feet
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit “Palmetto Hope Network” is gearing...
8th Annual Hope Walk brings awareness to domestic violence