Park Circle neighbors say ‘abundance’ of semi-trucks creates a hazard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston neighbors are calling for additional semi-truck restrictions around Park Circle.

Park Circle Resident Jon Skojec says he’s seen an uptick in the number of 18-wheel vehicles in the circle over the last few months. He says they are dangerous for pedestrians, especially with the new all-inclusive park set to open in the circle in November.

“It just poses a hazard having vehicles of that size, the abundance of trucks on a continuous basis,” Skojec says.

Signs reading “No Thru Trucks” or “No Thru Trucks All Streets Residential” are posted on certain residential streets in the neighborhood, but semi-trucks are allowed in the circle, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

“It makes sense that, if you can save five minutes and you have tight deadlines to get goods to a certain dock or certain warehouse, you might look for alternate routes that you’re allowed, or not allowed to travel, but I don’t think it’s a necessity and it poses a hazard,” Skojec says.

Skojec says he’d like to see semi-truck restrictions on more residential streets, and the circle itself, and greater enforcement of the restrictions already in place.

Another Park Circle resident, Ian Schuldt, says he’s also seen an increase in the number of semi-trucks in Park Circle.

He says he thinks nearby construction is filtering some truck drivers into the neighborhood, posing a safety hazard and traffic delays.

“I don’t think a truck like that wants to go through Park Circle because it’s a shortcut, this is not where they want to be, they’re here because they’re lost and they want to get out,” Schuldt says.

North Charleston Police officers and traffic units are constantly monitoring for traffic violations, as with all areas of the city, Jacobs says. In this case, the applicable law would be “disregarding/failure to obey a traffic control device,” which carries a fine of $232.50 and/or 30 days in jail, and four points against a S.C. license if convicted, he says.

