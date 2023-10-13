SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 15-year-old

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl missing since Saturday.

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say.

She is 5-feet. 3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a pink tank top and black pants.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact the on-duty Charleston Police Detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

