Police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl missing since Saturday.

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say.

She is 5-feet. 3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a pink tank top and black pants.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact the on-duty Charleston Police Detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

