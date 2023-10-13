Report: Man shot into Mount Pleasant home, fired at person’s feet

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he fired gunshots into a Mount Pleasant home, shot a gun and shot at someone’s feet.

Walter Jenkins, 44, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A police report states several people were in the garage of a home near Long Point Road around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when Jenkins approached them and started an argument with one of the people in the garage.

Jenkins started shooting and someone ran out of the house saying a bullet came through the window and into the bathroom, the report states.

The report states Jenkins also shot a person’s feet and “shot up” someone’s vehicle but that the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Mount Pleasant Police arrested Jenkins on Wednesday. He was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.