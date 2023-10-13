SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man shot into Mount Pleasant home, fired at person’s feet

Walter Jenkins, 44, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and...
Walter Jenkins, 44, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he fired gunshots into a Mount Pleasant home, shot a gun and shot at someone’s feet.

Walter Jenkins, 44, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A police report states several people were in the garage of a home near Long Point Road around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when Jenkins approached them and started an argument with one of the people in the garage.

Jenkins started shooting and someone ran out of the house saying a bullet came through the window and into the bathroom, the report states.

The report states Jenkins also shot a person’s feet and “shot up” someone’s vehicle but that the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Mount Pleasant Police arrested Jenkins on Wednesday. He was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a...
Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting

Latest News

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit “Palmetto Hope Network” is gearing...
8th Annual Hope Walk brings awareness to domestic violence
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit “Palmetto Hope Network” is gearing...
VIDEO: 8th Annual Hope Walk brings awareness to domestic violence
The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a...
VIDEO: Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting
The board also upheld the decision for an investigation into Gallien's conduct.
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave