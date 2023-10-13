SC Lottery
Residents speak out against proposed development on Kiawah Island

Homeowners say they aren't against development, but it needs to be done responsibly and they...
Homeowners say they aren’t against development, but it needs to be done responsibly and they say what’s been proposed is far from it.(live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 16 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple four-story condominium complexes could be coming to Kiawah Island and residents there want the proposed plans to change.

They have concerns about the potential project on Upper and Lower, or Ocean Pines, Beachwalker Drive and say development on the island should not be rushed.

Homeowners say they aren’t against development, but it needs to be done responsibly and they say what’s been proposed is far from it.

“We’re not naïve, we know the developers have the right to develop, but we just want them to develop more responsibly, meaning less density,” Home Owners Association representative for Kiawah Island Lynda Leffler said. “These two areas that they are trying to develop are the most dense on Kiawah Island.”

Their concerns include an uptick in traffic, stormwater management, and that the complexes won’t fit in with the surrounding communities.

“The additional building and construction that the partners and developers want to do is all just for profit with no consideration to the environment and the sensitivity of the environment to what is best for this community,” Kiawah Island property owner James Caltabiano said. “No consideration, it’s all just for profit.”

To view the full proposed plans, click here and scroll down.

