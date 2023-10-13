SC Businesses receiving fake letters selling necessary documents, officials warn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has issued a scam alert to businesses after a fake solicitation letter selling federally issued documents surfaced.

The letters claim that businesses must pay outrageous fees, up to $399.89, for documents that would normally be obtained for $10 or less from state and federal agencies.

The scam letter is being sent to customers who have filed with the Secretary of State for business licensing in South Carolina from an entity called “South Carolina Certified Document Services.”

The letters state that some required documents may be pending. It offers a “discounted price” if all documents are purchased as a bundle for $399.89. Prices for each individual document are also advertised, ranging from $89.95 to $199.95 for a “Certificate of Status,” a dupe for a Certificate of Existence, a labor law poster and an Employer Identification Number.

A fake document being sent as a scam to those who have filed for business licensing through the South Carolina Secretary of State (Office of the South Carolina Secretary of State)

“The Secretary of State’s Office is the only entity that can issue a legitimate Certificate of Existence in the state of South Carolina,” Hammond said. “The fee for a Certificate of Existence is set by statute and is only $10.00, not $89.95. Also, businesses can obtain the labor law poster from the National Labor Relations Board and their EIN from the Internal Revenue Service, for free, through their respective websites. It’s a shame that this company is trying to exploit small businesses with these types of solicitations.”

Businesses and consumers are urged to verify any solicitation they receive before sending any money. More information on business scams can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

