SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Businesses receiving fake letters selling necessary documents, officials warn

The South Carolina Secretary of State is warning businesses of a document scam.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has issued a scam alert to businesses after a fake solicitation letter selling federally issued documents surfaced.

The letters claim that businesses must pay outrageous fees, up to $399.89, for documents that would normally be obtained for $10 or less from state and federal agencies.

The scam letter is being sent to customers who have filed with the Secretary of State for business licensing in South Carolina from an entity called “South Carolina Certified Document Services.”

The letters state that some required documents may be pending. It offers a “discounted price” if all documents are purchased as a bundle for $399.89. Prices for each individual document are also advertised, ranging from $89.95 to $199.95 for a “Certificate of Status,” a dupe for a Certificate of Existence, a labor law poster and an Employer Identification Number.

A fake document being sent as a scam to those who have filed for business licensing through the...
A fake document being sent as a scam to those who have filed for business licensing through the South Carolina Secretary of State(Office of the South Carolina Secretary of State)

“The Secretary of State’s Office is the only entity that can issue a legitimate Certificate of Existence in the state of South Carolina,” Hammond said. “The fee for a Certificate of Existence is set by statute and is only $10.00, not $89.95. Also, businesses can obtain the labor law poster from the National Labor Relations Board and their EIN from the Internal Revenue Service, for free, through their respective websites. It’s a shame that this company is trying to exploit small businesses with these types of solicitations.”

Businesses and consumers are urged to verify any solicitation they receive before sending any money. More information on business scams can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
The Charleston Police Department has announced that two teenagers are facing charges in...
Officials: Two teenagers arrested in West Ashley shooting that injured 1 person
The North Charleston Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a...
Second teen charged with murder in Stall Rd. shooting

Latest News

The South Carolina Secretary of State is warning businesses of a document scam.
VIDEO: SC businesses receiving fake letters selling necessary documents, officials warn
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will meet with faith leaders in a roundtable...
LIVE: Sen. Graham holding news conference after roundtable on Israel
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault involving an...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit “Palmetto Hope Network” is gearing...
8th Annual Hope Walk brings awareness to domestic violence