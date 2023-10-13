‘Stand with Israel’ event at Charleston City Hall draws crowd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State and local leaders and Jewish community members and supporters attended a “Stand with Israel” event at City Hall that gave speeches condemning the terrorism of Hamas that has left Israel in shock.

Broad Street was full of people waving Israeli and American flags and signs condemning the terrorist organization Hamas. People in the crowd were often hugging and leaning on one other as they spotted friends and supporters.

City council leaders, Senator Lindsey Graham, local Rabbis, Jewish Federation leaders and the Counsel General of Israel to the Southeastern United States spoke the crowd.

City Council member from District 11 Ross Appel shared his personal reaction to the news of the terrorism attack that killed thousands.

“It’s just been surreal. It’s the most heinous terrorist attack on Israel. Certainly, in my lifetime, probably ever and everybody is experiencing a full spectrum of emotions, poor grief, sadness, it’s, it’s impossible to put into words,” Appel says.

Katie Strumpf-Rackley, Shelby Tamres and Pamela Jacobs are friends who came out to the event together.

“They know I almost didn’t come today because I was afraid, which is like really sad that I was afraid. You’re afraid being in public place as a Jew. And I knew they were going and it was like I have to go because this is a solidarity thing. I have this freedom, I have the privilege of being an American Jew,’ Strumpf-Rackley says.

Emotions were high as the women joined dozens of others gathered to mourn the loss of thousands of innocent lives and stand in solidarity with Israel after the devastating Hamas terrorist attack.

“It feels like a double assault when our family, our children, our brothers and sisters in Israel were viciously murdered and then people can’t unequivocally condemn it,” Jacobs says.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has resulted in skirmishes in the middle east for years, but nothing to the magnitude of last week’s attacks launched by the terror organization Hamas.

“It’s a complicated conflict. But what’s not complicated is what we saw over the weekend, when babies are being shot in their bed when children are being abducted out of their homes. There’s nothing complicated about that,” Appel says.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard to express how much it hurts what’s happened and processing the attacks on babies women and the elderly. It’s terrorism. Terrorism is terrorism no matter what front it is on and people just need to bond together,” Tamres says.

Sen. Lindsey Graham pledged his support to work toward authorizing aid for Israel and his hope to visit the region when he can. People at the event say they are still reeling from the loss of innocent lives.

“Your Jewish friends are not okay right now and we’re not just able to continue as business as usual so please give us some time and some grace,” Jacobs says.

