Trooper: 1 person killed in early-morning vehicle crash on I-26 westbound

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person on Friday morning.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person on Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-26 westbound at the 167 mile marker just after 4 a.m. when a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided with a 2007 Mack truck, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover says.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries, Glover says. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

