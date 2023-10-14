SC Lottery
Drying out today with pleasant temperatures!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will come to an end by lunchtime as a storm system departs the Lowcountry. Look for increasing sunshine this afternoon and it will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will move across out area tonight, which will drop temperatures as we head into the new week. We’ll cool down, back into the low 70s, on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. A cool area of high pressure will move in next week, look for plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only climb into the mid to upper 60s with morning temperatures in the 40s. We warm back into the low 70s on Wednesday with a sunny sky.

SATURDAY: AM Showers. Becoming Mostly Sunny. High 80. Low 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73. Low 55.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 67. Low 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 49

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71, Low 52

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 74, Low 58.

