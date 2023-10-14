Edisto Natchez-Kusso Homecoming works to educate, preserve cultural identity

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe says they are actively working to combat the erasure of Native American culture and identity.

The group located in Ridgeville held its annual Homecoming celebration and committee meeting on Saturday, an afternoon filled with dancing, blessings and communication between leaders, council and members.

Homecoming gives members the opportunity to meet and discuss community development, making it one of the most important gatherings of the year, besides the annual Pow Wow.

Attending this year’s event were three state representatives: Senator Sandy Senn for District 42, Senator Vernon Stephens for District 39 and House Representative Joseph Jefferson for District 102.

“You have gone through many roadblocks in your wake. But you persevere,” Senator Vernon Stephens said.

This year, the community meeting touched on the allocation of funding from helpful donors, including a $250,000 check from Senator Senn, Senator Stephens and House Representative Joseph Jefferson.

“If we can just help somebody along the way, our living will not have been in vain,” Jefferson said.

During Homecoming, the tribe welcomes neighbors from all backgrounds to join in the discussion and learn about a population whose history is often placed on a back burner.

“A lot of culture had been erased,” Tribal Chief John Glenn Creel said. “I coined a phrase, systemic erase-ism.”

Years of built stigma toward traditional practices, isolation from the surrounding community and the threat of overtake from growing industries are all factors in what seems like a never-ending battle for the tribe.

“Paper genocide for Native American communities. Not being allowed to say you are a Native American Indian,” Creel said.

He adds that it continues to be a problem from the starting roots to the present.

“When I went to a new family care physician, on the intake form I put Native American Indian. When I go back to get a lab order, it has white,” Creel said. “It’s like they changed my race.”

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe has been a prominent group in the Lowcountry since at least 1670.

Its ancestors have roots in Mississippi, Cherokee County in North Carolina, and the Edisto River.

“Three different tribes mixed tighter,” Creel said. “The small coastal tribes did that to survive war, devastation, disease.”

The group currently has grown to sit across both Dorchester and Colleton counties.

Having headquarters in Ridgeville has proven to be a benefit for the tribe, but rapid growth could become a problem.

“I was sad to see we have some development creeping in,” State Senator for District 42 Sandy Senn said. “I want to keep this area as rural as possible.”

Creel and representatives say they hope to promote land conservation in the area so the tribe can continue to focus its efforts on federal recognition and community development.

“We’re the only people who have to fulfill 11 criteria by the state to prove who we are. The federal acknowledgment process is very challenging. Everybody is saying they recognize us, but we have to prove criteria,” Creel said.

The tribe council said the funding will go toward community development and outreach, including the expansion to the Robert E. Davidson building, improved community healthcare and other various subject matter.

For more information on the Edisto Natchez-Kusso tribe, you can click here.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the group is also welcome to join their gatherings and learn from members first-hand.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.