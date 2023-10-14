SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fort Moultrie hosting solar eclipse viewing

The annual solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston on Saturday afternoon.
The annual solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston on Saturday afternoon.(National Park Service)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

Fort Moultrie will host a ranger-guided talk and viewing at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s eclipse will be the first to happen in the area since 2017′s total eclipse.

Rangers will discuss how eclipses happen and how technology has aided understanding of eclipses.

The program will end once the eclipse reaches its total coverage. For the Charleston area, that’s 44 percent.

Adult visitors will pay a $10 site fee. Children 15 years old and younger are free.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body
Multiple four-story condominium complexes could be coming to Kiawah Island and residents there...
VIDEO: Proposed Kiawah Island development brings concerns about traffic, stormwater
Charleston’s Special Olympics kayak team is paddling on Shem Creek on Saturday.
Special Olympics kayak team to paddle Shem Creek
Charleston's Special Olympics kayak team is paddling on Shem Creek Saturday.
VIDEO: Special Olympics kayak team to paddle Shem Creek