Fort Moultrie hosting solar eclipse viewing

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

Fort Moultrie will host a ranger-guided talk and viewing at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s eclipse will be the first to happen in the area since 2017′s total eclipse.

Rangers will discuss how eclipses happen and how technology has aided understanding of eclipses.

The program will end once the eclipse reaches its total coverage. For the Charleston area, that’s 44 percent.

Adult visitors will pay a $10 site fee. Children 15 years old and younger are free.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.