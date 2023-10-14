SC Lottery
Kidney Walk brings people a few steps closer to a cure for kidney disease

At James Island County Park on Saturday, event organizers say between 400-500 people raised...
At James Island County Park on Saturday, event organizers say between 400-500 people raised awareness by raising $52,000 for those fighting kidney disease.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People of the Lowcountry take every step closer to a cure for kidney disease through a National Kidney Foundation walk.

At James Island County Park on Saturday, event organizers say between 400-500 people raised awareness by raising $52,000 for those fighting kidney disease.

“It’s just really an opportunity to come together as a community to combat kidney disease, which is very strong here in South Carolina and throughout the state,” Ashby Andrews, executive director of the Carolinas for the National Kidney Foundation, said.

This walk raises awareness for dialysis treatment, kidney transplants and for people who have lost a loved one to kidney disease. Before the walk, walkers took photos, participated in a Jazzercise warm-up and collaborated with event sponsors. The teams who raised the most money were awarded a certificate.

“We’re all very supportive and we want to raise awareness,” Andrews said. “The greatest risk factors for kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. So, it’s very important that individuals with those two diagnoses also talk about kidney disease.”

The National Kidney Foundation takes part in community outreach and programs for dialysis and kidney transplants. The organization also has a pediatric program for children on dialysis and develops philanthropic support for families in need.

“We have events all next year,” Andrews said. “We have golf events. We also are going to do a reception and then, we also do a lot of programming... We’re excited to grow this walk. We’ll be doing it next year as well. So, we’ll be putting the word out.

For more information on the National Kidney Foundation, call a hotline or become a part of their peer support program, check out their South Carolina Facebook page.

