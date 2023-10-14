SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parents of gun violence victims to share stories in Orangeburg

Two parents whose children were lost to gun violence will share their stories in Orangeburg Saturday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) -Two parents whose children were lost to gun violence will share their stories in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The founder of Reclaiming Our Youth Services Michelle A. Green is an Orangeburg mother who lost her two sons to gun violence.

Green will preview an upcoming student pledge against gun violence.

Also speaking at the event, My Community’s Keeper Mentor Group founder Keith Smalls will tell his story of losing his 17-year-old son. Smalls has taken to mentoring North Charleston-area youth to prevent violence.

The parents now advocate against gun violence regionally.

They expect more than 13,000 students in Orangeburg on Wednesday to take a pledge against gun violence.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at Right Direction Church International located at 990 Willington Drive in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

When some Georgetown County students go back to school on Monday, they will be greeted with new...
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. schools implementing weapon detection systems
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault involving an...
VIDEO: Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body
Multiple four-story condominium complexes could be coming to Kiawah Island and residents there...
VIDEO: Proposed Kiawah Island development brings concerns about traffic, stormwater
A new apprenticeship in Georgetown County is working to combat staffing shortages found in one...
VIDEO: New Georgetown Co. program to recruit heavy equipment operators, combat shortage