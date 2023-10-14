Parents of gun violence victims to share stories in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) -Two parents whose children were lost to gun violence will share their stories in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The founder of Reclaiming Our Youth Services Michelle A. Green is an Orangeburg mother who lost her two sons to gun violence.

Green will preview an upcoming student pledge against gun violence.

Also speaking at the event, My Community’s Keeper Mentor Group founder Keith Smalls will tell his story of losing his 17-year-old son. Smalls has taken to mentoring North Charleston-area youth to prevent violence.

The parents now advocate against gun violence regionally.

They expect more than 13,000 students in Orangeburg on Wednesday to take a pledge against gun violence.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at Right Direction Church International located at 990 Willington Drive in Orangeburg.

