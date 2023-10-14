Project Cool Breeze hosting final distribution of 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit is hosting its final distribution of air conditioners and fans for the year.

Project Cool Breeze is a nonprofit that partners with Lowe’s and Goodwill to provide fans and AC units to seniors in need. They’ve been giving back for over 20 years.

The distribution will take place at the West Ashley Lowe’s from 2:30 - 4 p.m. Saturday.

The West Ashley Lowe’s is located at 3125 Glenn McConnell Parkway.

