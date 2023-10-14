SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Scanlonville Park designs explain settlement history in Mount Pleasant

The Scanlonville park will cover a triangular sliver of land near the settlement in Mount...
The Scanlonville park will cover a triangular sliver of land near the settlement in Mount Pleasant.(Rademaker, Melissa | live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The patch of land at Mathis Ferry and 5th Avenue is empty land, but one day it will feature a walking history of the Scanlonville settlement.

From a sweetgrass weave pavilion to gold Gullah statues, the plans feature a journey through the history of the community – even showcasing the original land map when the neighborhood was first purchased by a freed slave to create the settlement. The main entrance will feature a ‘praise house’ design that warmly welcomes people into the park.

The East Cooper Civic Club has been working to preserve the land and history of their settlement community in Mount Pleasant for years.

Edward Lee, President of the East Cooper Civic Club says it’s important to preserve their history in a visible way to neighbors and visitors.

“It’s not a playground. It’s a passive park, but everything in the park will have meaning and significance. So hopefully, it’ll start a lot of questions.”

Lee says it’s exciting to see the designs finalized and the club is fundraising for construction right now. The park will be connected to the town by bike and walking trails that the town of Mount Pleasant is implementing across the area.

“So just riding through here, you kind of get a feel for what the community looks like. But you don’t know why it looks like that. And all the struggles that you know, that we’ve gone through, so we’re hoping we can present an explanation and clear those that will have a small part of history,” Lee says.

You can see the full park design here and learn more about the East Cooper Civic Club here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston shooting
The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will gather for a special meeting this morning...
Charleston Co. School Board upholds decision on superintendent’s leave
Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Latest News

Homeowners say they aren’t against development, but it needs to be done responsibly and they...
Residents speak out against proposed development on Kiawah Island
VIDEO: Residents speak out against proposed development on Kiawah Island
Signs reading “No Thru Trucks” or “No Thru Trucks All Streets Residential” are posted on...
Park Circle neighbors say ‘abundance’ of semi-trucks creates a hazard
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that sent three people...
Johns Island road reopens after a three-vehicle crash that injured three people