Scanlonville Park designs explain settlement history in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The patch of land at Mathis Ferry and 5th Avenue is empty land, but one day it will feature a walking history of the Scanlonville settlement.

From a sweetgrass weave pavilion to gold Gullah statues, the plans feature a journey through the history of the community – even showcasing the original land map when the neighborhood was first purchased by a freed slave to create the settlement. The main entrance will feature a ‘praise house’ design that warmly welcomes people into the park.

The East Cooper Civic Club has been working to preserve the land and history of their settlement community in Mount Pleasant for years.

Edward Lee, President of the East Cooper Civic Club says it’s important to preserve their history in a visible way to neighbors and visitors.

“It’s not a playground. It’s a passive park, but everything in the park will have meaning and significance. So hopefully, it’ll start a lot of questions.”

Lee says it’s exciting to see the designs finalized and the club is fundraising for construction right now. The park will be connected to the town by bike and walking trails that the town of Mount Pleasant is implementing across the area.

“So just riding through here, you kind of get a feel for what the community looks like. But you don’t know why it looks like that. And all the struggles that you know, that we’ve gone through, so we’re hoping we can present an explanation and clear those that will have a small part of history,” Lee says.

You can see the full park design here and learn more about the East Cooper Civic Club here.

