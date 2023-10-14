Special Olympics kayak team to paddle Shem Creek
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Special Olympics kayak team is paddling on Shem Creek Saturday.
The athletes will leave from Coastal Expeditions at 9 a.m. Saturday and paddle into the harbor.
They will then paddle back to Coastal Expeditions. The ride is expected to take around two hours.
Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
