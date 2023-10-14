St. John’s Fire hosting fire safety festival

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - St. John’s Fire District is raising awareness to fire safety by making it fun.

The agency will host a Fire Safety Festival Saturday afternoon from 4 - 7 p.m.

The festival will include games, jump castles, face paintings, and, of course, fire trucks.

The festival will be held at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road on Johns Island.

