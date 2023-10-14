SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

St. John’s Fire hosting fire safety festival

St. John’s Fire District is raising awareness to fire safety by making it fun.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - St. John’s Fire District is raising awareness to fire safety by making it fun.

The agency will host a Fire Safety Festival Saturday afternoon from 4 - 7 p.m.

The festival will include games, jump castles, face paintings, and, of course, fire trucks.

The festival will be held at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road on Johns Island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Benton, 15, was last seen at her home in West Ashley, police say
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

An area nonprofit is hosting its final distribution of air conditioners and fans for the year.
Project Cool Breeze hosting final distribution of 2023
St. John’s Fire District is raising awareness to fire safety by making it fun.
VIDEO: St. John's Fire hosting fire safety festival
The Scanlonville park will cover a triangular sliver of land near the settlement in Mount...
Scanlonville Park designs explain settlement history in Mount Pleasant
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall