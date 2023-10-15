Cooling down as we close out the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved across our area early this morning. This front will bring much cooler temperatures as we head into the new week. We’ll cool down, back into the low 70s this afternoon with increasing clouds. A cool area of high pressure will move in next week. Look for plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only climb into the mid to upper 60s with morning temperatures in the 40s. We warm back into the low 70s on Wednesday with a sunny sky.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is forecast to develop into a tropical depression or a tropical storm over the next few days as the system moves west. No threat to our area at this time.

TODAY: AM Sunshine. Becoming Mostly Cloudy Late. High 72. Low 54.

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 66. Low 49.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 67, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 75, Low 58.

