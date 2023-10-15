Dept. of Natural Resources responding to possible drowning in Charleston Harbor

SC Lottery
State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just before 12:30 p.m. that it was responding to a “possible boating-related drowning.”

The agency did not provide any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

