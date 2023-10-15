SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

The 26-year-old man was dropped off at the Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road intersection on Oct 7, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says. She says he was supposed to be on a three-day hike on the Palmetto Trail-Swamp Fox Passage.

He was then supposed to be picked up at Lake Moultrie but did not arrive, Allen says.

Berkeley County officials say that the man was found safe in the Pineville area on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office’s X post.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a...
N. Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run, driver facing several charges
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-26...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-26 eastbound
North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday...
Dept. of Natural Resources responding to possible drowning in Charleston Harbor