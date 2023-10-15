Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

The 26-year-old man was dropped off at the Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road intersection on Oct 7, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says. She says he was supposed to be on a three-day hike on the Palmetto Trail-Swamp Fox Passage.

He was then supposed to be picked up at Lake Moultrie but did not arrive, Allen says.

Berkeley County officials say that the man was found safe in the Pineville area on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office’s X post.

