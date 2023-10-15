Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say has been reported missing.

David Christopher Hendricks, 26, was dropped off at the Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road intersection on Oct 7, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says. She says Hendricks was supposed to be on a three-day hike on the Palmetto Trail-Swamp Fox Passage.

He was then supposed to be picked up at Lake Moultrie but did not arrive, Allen says.

Allen says Hendricks has a history of medical conditions.

Hendricks is described to be 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, Allen says.

She also says he was last seen wearing an olive green long-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo pants, and white Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.