SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say has been reported missing.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say has been reported missing.(Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say has been reported missing.

David Christopher Hendricks, 26, was dropped off at the Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road intersection on Oct 7, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says. She says Hendricks was supposed to be on a three-day hike on the Palmetto Trail-Swamp Fox Passage.

He was then supposed to be picked up at Lake Moultrie but did not arrive, Allen says.

Allen says Hendricks has a history of medical conditions.

Hendricks is described to be 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, Allen says.

She also says he was last seen wearing an olive green long-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo pants, and white Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
[Insert Caption here]
Police locate missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe is located in Ridgeville, SC. The group held their annual...
Edisto Natchez-Kusso Homecoming works to educate, preserve cultural identity
At James Island County Park on Saturday, event organizers say between 400-500 people raised...
Kidney Walk brings people a few steps closer to a cure for kidney disease
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body
Multiple four-story condominium complexes could be coming to Kiawah Island and residents there...
VIDEO: Proposed Kiawah Island development brings concerns about traffic, stormwater
Charleston’s Special Olympics kayak team is paddling on Shem Creek on Saturday.
Special Olympics kayak team to paddle Shem Creek