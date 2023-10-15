Double-lung recipient celebrates birthday, recovery with MUSC MeduCare fly-along

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After months of active recovery from an emergency organ transplant, one young man got the chance to fly along with the medic team who saved his life.

Branchville High senior Rock Riser spent his 18th birthday at the Charleston International Airport as a member of the MUSC MeduCare flight crew.

“We’re here because I get to do a fly-along,” Riser said. “I flew with MeduCare when I was really sick. I get to fly on a flight and get to remember it.”

Riser’s journey started back in November of 2022 when he started experiencing symptoms after sinus surgery, eventually ending up in the Prisma Health ICU.

After countless days of tests and procedures, the family was told a double-lung transplant was Riser’s best shot at recovering.

Riser was 17-years-old at the time, making it difficult to find an in-state hospital to do the surgery.

“Our family is from Bowman, about an hour from here,” Sister Keagan James said. “MUSC. Rock was 17 at the time, a minor, so they were the only hospital in the state who could do his transplant.”

His family made the decision to airlift Riser to Charleston.

“We flew out that day, Bob was our pilot,” MUSC Pediatric Flight Nurse Joan Demarest said. “We had a window of time to pick him up, so a small opportunity to go get him.”

Demarest, who has been working with the MeduCare flight team for nine years, was one of the nurses on the original call.

“When we got there, I went to talk to the nurse taking care of him, I hadn’t gone in the room yet, I was getting reports. I heard a voice in the room say, ‘Is that Joan?’”

Even more special, a familiar face and friendship found in the chaos.

“Kena, his mom, said ‘Oh my gosh Joan it is you!’ We had worked together over 20 years in the NICU at MUSC,” Demarest said. “Now I’m picking up her son in Columbia to take her to Charleston. It gives me goosebumps just talking about it.”

Riser was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which can be caused by COVID-19, strep pneumonia, Bactrim sensitivity or vaping.

Riser was placed on additional respiratory support, including Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, to help him be able to breathe.

At the end of December, he was placed on a transplant list to receive a new set of lungs.

The wish came true on Jan. 9 with the help of MUSC and We Are Sharing Hope SC.

“All of those people came together to allow us to have a donor for Rock. It looked pretty grim at the beginning.,” James said.

The Riser family said the donor happened to be a 16-year-old boy.

They had the chance to speak with the mother and aunt of the donor over a FaceTime call.

“They said their son lives through him every day,” James said. “Every breath he takes, their son is living on. It was very special to speak with them.”

Demarest said Riser’s recovery has been remarkable.

“His progress from January to now is immense. Even in January, when he was discharged, he needed help to get up to the aircraft, today he jumped up into there with a huge grin on his face. Excited to see the method of transportation that brought him here, changed his life.”

A 20-minute helicopter flight took Riser for a view over downtown Charleston.

He was also included in a morning crew briefing and a tour of the helipad.

“He’s really happy here today. It’s really rewarding to know your hard work has paid off,” Demarest said.

The Riser family says his memory of being airlifted is still fuzzy, but the fly-along is an experience he will never forget.

The family said they are forever grateful for everyone who made this opportunity possible, as well as organ donation for giving Riser another chance at life.

“We know if it were not for the donor family sacrificing their loved one, we wouldn’t have Rock today,” Sister Margo Riser said.

For more information on organ donation and its impacts throughout the state of South Carolina, click here.

For more information on MUSC and the MeduCare flight team, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.