SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: N. Highway 17 shut down after vehicle crash

Traffic is impacted on North Highway 17 after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
Traffic is impacted on North Highway 17 after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.(WSAW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted on North Highway 17 after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened on North Highway 17 at Belk Drive and Theatre Drive, causing the roadway to shut down, the Mount Pleasant Police Department says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Police ask for drivers to use Rifle Range Road as an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
[Insert Caption here]
Police locate missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say has been reported missing.
Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man
The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe is located in Ridgeville, SC. The group held their annual...
Edisto Natchez-Kusso Homecoming works to educate, preserve cultural identity
At James Island County Park on Saturday, event organizers say between 400-500 people raised...
Kidney Walk brings people a few steps closer to a cure for kidney disease
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Coroner seeking help in ‘suspicious’ death of unidentified body