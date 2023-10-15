FIRST ALERT: N. Highway 17 shut down after vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted on North Highway 17 after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened on North Highway 17 at Belk Drive and Theatre Drive, causing the roadway to shut down, the Mount Pleasant Police Department says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Police ask for drivers to use Rifle Range Road as an alternative route.

