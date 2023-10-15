SC Lottery
Knight scores 3 TDs, Pegues runs for 110 yards, Tennessee Tech tops South Carolina State 28-7

South Carolina State dropped to 2-5 on the season with a loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday(SC State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Knight ran for three touchdowns, Justin Pegues had 110 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee Tech defeated South Carolina State 28-7 on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (2-4) limited the Bulldogs (2-5) to 274 yards, 50 on the ground and South Carolina State got 90 of its 224 passing yards on a 90-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game.

Corey Fields connected with Jawarn Howell for the shocking start, but after that the Bulldogs had eight-straight punts before losing the ball on downs and throwing an interception.

Knight had 86 yards rushing with a touchdown run in each of the last three quarters, covering 18, 6 and 4 yards. Pegues scored on a 1-yard plunge with less than a minute to play.

Tennessee Tech had 199 yards on the ground and 202 passing.

