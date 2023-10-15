SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mertz’s 3 TDs, career day rallies Florida to 41-39 victory over South Caroilna

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches 21-yard game winning touchdown over South...
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches 21-yard game winning touchdown over South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw for a career-best 423 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 21-yard throw to Ricky Pearsall with 47 seconds left, and Florida rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat South Carolina 41-39 on Saturday.

The Gators (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) looked finished when Spencer Rattler connected for his fourth TD to Joshua Simon for a 37-27 lead with 9:11 to play.

But Mertz followed with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives to pull off the comeback. He hit tight end Arlis Broadingham on a 4-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 37-34 with 4:40 left.

The Gators forced a punt on South Carolina’s next series and Mertz was off to the races once more. Pearsall caught a 26-yard pass on fourth-and-10, then Eugene Wilson III collected a pass that bounced off a teammate’s hand to reach the Gamecocks’ 16.

Mertz gave a shoulder fake on the game-winning throw and Pearsall was wide open for the catch.

Safety Miguel Mitchell picked off Rattler on South Carolina’s final possession. The Gators took a safety with 4 seconds left for their second straight SEC win.

The comeback ruined a brilliant performance by South Carolina’s Rattler, who passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

The Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3) have lost two straight and three of their last four.

The Gamecocks trailed 27-24 on the last of four Trey Smack field goals midway through the third quarter. Two series later, Rattler led the go-ahead drive that included his 27-yard run into Florida territory and a 20-yard scoring toss to Trey Knox for a 31-27 lead.

Rattler was at it again the next time he got the ball, finishing a 70-yard drive with a 33-yard scoring toss to tight end Joshua Simon.

The first half was a classic shootout with the teams trading long drives and big plays. The teams combined for 521 yards and 26 first downs in a half where neither defense could make a stop.

Florida scored on four of its five first-half possessions and Smack’s fourth field goal, from 28 yards, sent the team into halftime ahead 24-21.

Rattler connected with four different receivers on his touchdowns, including a 20-yard toss to tailback Mario Anderson where the Division II transfer leaped over safety Miguel Mitchell to reach the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators pulled off the comeback behind Mertz, who came into the game second in the nation in pass completion percentage (80 percent). They shook off a lackluster first 20 minutes of the second half and got hot when it counted most.

South Carolina: During their bye week, the Gamecocks had hoped they could fix what went wrong in a 41-20 loss at Tennessee two weeks ago. It looked they had solved some problems before their pass rush got caught flat-footed at the end and let Mertz and the Gators pull off an unexpected rally.

UP NEXT

Florida gets a week off before heading to Jacksonville to play No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 28.

South Carolina starts a two-game road trip at Missouri on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Charleston Fire Department engines are seen responding to a strip mall off Savannah...
Emergency crews respond to West Ashley strip mall
[Insert Caption here]
Police locate missing 15-year-old
Abbryanna Dutill Mcgowan pleaded guilty to obtaining property under false pretenses after...
Summerville ticket scammer caught years after first report
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving...
Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

Latest News

South Carolina State dropped to 2-5 on the season with a loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday
Knight scores 3 TDs, Pegues runs for 110 yards, Tennessee Tech tops South Carolina State 28-7
The Citadel dropped to 0-7 on the season with a 17-13 loss to VMI on Saturday
Rice scores twice to lead VMI past The Citadel 17-13
American Football
Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 8
VIDEO: Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 8 (Part 3)