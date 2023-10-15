SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run, driver facing several charges

The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a...
The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run, including pointing a firearm.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run, including pointing a firearm.

A driver was arrested and faces several charges, including pointing and presenting a firearm, according to Jacobs.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened at Stall Road and Ashley Phosphate Road on Saturday night, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

Jacobs says there were minor injuries suffered from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

