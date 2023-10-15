N. Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run, driver facing several charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run, including pointing a firearm.

A driver was arrested and faces several charges, including pointing and presenting a firearm, according to Jacobs.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened at Stall Road and Ashley Phosphate Road on Saturday night, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

Jacobs says there were minor injuries suffered from the incident.

