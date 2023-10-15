SC Lottery
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened on North Highway 17 at Belk Drive and Theatre Drive, causing the roadway to shut down, the Mount Pleasant Police Department says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

The roadway reopened just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, the police department says.

