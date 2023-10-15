SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement

A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm his family and law enforcement.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his family and law enforcement on Friday.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced on Oct. 13, that while deputies were investigating a domestic violence incident, they became aware that Zachary Tanaka, had made threats to harm his wife, his child, and law enforcement.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Tanaka’s home and found anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags, and many weapons with ammunition.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated, “These are the types of individuals that we face every day in law enforcement. He was prepared to kill as many cops as he could. He had made a statement that that’s what he was going to do. These photographs show the sandbags and the numerous weapons he had waiting for us. Fortunately, we were able to outsmart him and no one got hurt.”

Sheriff Lott continued, “Pray for our deputies every day as they have a dangerous job to protect our citizens and Richland County.”

Officials said Tanaka was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, disseminate obscene material to a minor, two counts of neglect by a legal custodian, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

If you are someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call 1-800--799-7233.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-26...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-26 eastbound
North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United...
VIDEO: South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
VIDEO: Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
The fields at John's Island Park are owned by the City of Charleston and the delay was due to...
Athletic field renovation back on track after delay
State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a...
N. Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run, driver facing several charges