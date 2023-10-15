Single-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver and passenger and injured three others on Sunday.

It happened on US Highway 52 near Patty Road at 5:30 a.m. when a 2017 Audi traveled off of the roadway hitting a culvert and then trees, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Tidwell says the driver and one of the passengers died, while three other passengers were taken to a hospital.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

