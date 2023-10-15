SC Lottery
Zolten Osborne and TJ Ruff lead Charleston Southern to 24-10 victory over Lindenwood

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zolten Osborne threw a pair of touchdown passes, TJ Ruff added 126 yards rushing and a score and Charleston Southern beat Lindenwood 24-10 on Saturday.

Osborne threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Landon Sauers in the first quarter and added a 6-yarder to Will Kakavitsas late in the second as Charleston Southern took a 17-0 lead into the break. Ruff’s 5-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended the scoring with 11:32 remaining in the game.

Osborne completed 15 of 24 passes for 174 yards. Kakavitsas finished with six catches for 81 yards. Landon Sauers also had a touchdown catch for Charleston Southern (3-3, 1-0 Big South-OVC Association).

Carter Davis was 15-of-31 passing for 170 yards and threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions for Lindenwood (3-4, 1-2). Davis threw a 28-yard score to Jeff Caldwell in the third quarter.

